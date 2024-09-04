Definition of Democracy doesn’t fit for a place reduced to UT from a State: Rahul in Anantnag

Dooru (Anantnag): Reiterating that J&K has to get back the Statehood, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Parliament Rahul Gandhi said that definition of democracy doesn’t fit with the J&K that has been reduced to a UT from being a State.

“Either BJP will announce restoration of Statehood to J&K or INDIA block will be doing it as its first step after dethroning the Prime Minister Narendera Modi and his party,” Rahul said while addressing a gathering at Dooru in Anantnag district where he kick-started the election campaign for the party.

Present on the occasion were National Conference chief Dr Farooq Abdullah, NC MP from South Kashmir Mian Altaf, and senior Congress leaders. Rahul said he wonders how the democracy term is fitted with the J&K by the BJP. “J&K was a State, downgraded to two UTs and yet BJP claims democracy in J&K. Democracy term fits with the State that has its own Assembly where issues are discussed and laws are made. Here, all such things were snatched,” he said.

He said that in 1947, the then Maharajas’ (Kings) were side-lined to pave the way for democracy and an elected government. “In J&K, we have a LG. I believe the LG word is wrong. It should be ‘Raja’ of 21srt Century as he acts at his will,” Rahul said.

Lashing out at the BJP, Rahul said that the Modi-government is benefitting only two families—Ambanis and Adanis. “I was told that names of Ambani and Adani can’t be mentioned in a speech in the Parliament. I requested the Speaker there what I should call them then. I mentioned them as A1 and A2,” said the LoP said.

He reiterated that wherever BJP opens the shop of hatred, Congress will open shops of love. “We will win this battle by promoting brotherhood and harmony,” he said. Rahul urged the people to support each other. “Wherever there is an NC candidate, Congress leaders and workers should support him and vice-versa,” he said, adding that the NC-Congress government will come to J & K for sure.

He said that Kashmiri Pandits were exploited by the BJP for vote bank politics. “In lieu, KPs got nothing,” he said. Rahul asked party candidate from Dooru, Ghulam Ahmed Mir to invite him for two to three days to Anantnag. “You are inviting me for 45 minutes. Is say dil nahi bharta,” he said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print