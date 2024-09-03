Dulloo chairs 8th executive council meeting of JKRLM

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, chaired 8th Executive Council meeting of Jammu & Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM).

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Principal Secretary Finance Department, Secretary Rural Development &Panchayati Raj, Secretary Health and Medical Education, Mission Director JKRLM, Additional Mission Director JKRLM and other officers.

During the meeting, various important issues pertaining to the implementation and operation of the scheme viz Institutional building and capacity building, financial inclusion of Self Help Groups, farm and non-farm livelihoods and others were discussed in detail.

The Chief Secretary emphasized on engaging the SHGs into gainful livelihoods interventions to ensure appreciable improvement in their income on a sustainable basis.

He said that JKRLM has a readymade support base in the form of SHGs and has a potential of generating entrepreneurs. He said that it is a big platform and the Mission should capitalise on its resources to derive maximum benefits.

He stressed to focus on convergence with the line departments for availing benefits from all existing government schemes.

During the meeting, assessment of existing manpower working in the Mission came up for discussion and various suggestions was put forth for rationalization of human resource for their optimum utilization.

Mission Director gave a brief about the action plan and activities being undertaken by the JKRLM.

She said that JKRLM is a significant initiative in the region focused on enhancing rural livelihoods and empowering women. She added that JKRLM’s impact is significant with over 7.13 lakh households having been mobilized into 90864 SHGs. She further added that the Mission has expanded its reach across all 285 blocks, bringing together rural women into a network.

