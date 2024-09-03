CS reviews Youth Skill and Entrepreneurship App

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat here to review the Youth Skill and Entrepreneurship App.

Besides, Additional Chief Secretary Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, the meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, Vice Chancellors of Jammu/Kashmir University, Central University Jammu/Srinagar, SKAUST Jammu/Srinagar, IUST Kashmir/SMVDU Jammu, BGSBU Rajouri, Cluster University Jammu/ Kashmir, Commissioner Secretary to the Government, IT Department, Director, IIM Jammu, Mission Director, Skill Development and other officers. Senior officers from BISAG also attended the meeting through video conferencing.

During the meeting various features of Youth Skill and Entrepreneurship App were highlighted and detailed discussions were held about its development and improvement.

While chairing the meeting, Chief Secretary laid stress on enhancing the features of the App and said that it has to be way better than what is available to match the present day needs.

He said that the App should be able to assess various aspects related to the skills possessed by youth, including technical skills, soft skills, and other competencies relevant to their personal and professional development.

Maintaining that career counselling plays a critical role in development of youth, CS said that there should be adequate number of counsellors available to provide guidance to the youth. He said that universities, colleges and other departments should identify resource persons who can provide quality guidance and handholding to students.

CS further said that the App should provide knowledge about the opportunities available in the ecosystem to match the prospective people.

In order to promote skill development and vocational education, Dulloo said that the aim of the mobile application is to mobilise large number of youths across the UT for various skill development programmes, courses offered, details of admissions, employment opportunities, course advisors, knowledge management.

The “Youth Skill and Entrepreneurship APP.” is a data collection Mobile Application designed to gather information on the skills and demographics of young people.

The said mechanism is going to take help of AI and others for career counselling, job opportunities in private and public sector, self employment besides imparting skills and incubation to aspiring entrepreneurs. The App will be integrated with job fairs, Government notifications, job postings, National career service, employment schemes.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print