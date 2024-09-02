Gender mainstreaming helps create ‘just, equitable society’: HC Judge

Srinagar: The two-day program, titled “POCSO Act and POSH Act with Special Reference to SAMVAD’s Training Manual and Combating Gender Stereotypes concluded today at J&K Judicial Academy, Mominabad, Srinagar.

The program was organized by J&K Judicial Academy for Judicial Officers, PPs /Addl. PPs/ Assistant PPs, Medical Officers, officers of Forensic Science laboratory, officers of Police Department, members of Sexual Harassment Probe Committees, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, and members of Gender Sensitization Internal Committees from all the districts of Kashmir province.

On the second day, the first session was chaired by Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh with R.A. Jan, Sr. Advocate, High Court of J&K and Ladakh as speaker. Justice Oswal gave a detailed overview of Framing of Charges in POCSO Trials and recording and appreciation of evidence of victims in cases of Child Sexual Abuse.

Justice Oswal discussed the technical nitty gritty of the POCSO Act highlighting the underlying object of securing the physical and emotional well-being of the children.

Justice Oswal emphasized that the recording and appreciation of evidence in POCSO trials require adherence to specific procedures to ensure that the child’s testimony is handled sensitively and effectively. He cited various judgements of the Apex Court suggesting that charges should be framed based on the evidence gathered during the investigation.

R.A. Jan, Sr. Advocate remarked that only a man has dual instincts; the Human as well as the animal because of which he behaves as a savage at time.

He observed that it was in 2012 that the POCSO Act was promulgated in India and the data which was collected was shocking to find that the number of incidents had only increased.

He reflected that the objective of this legislation is to create such a deterrence that the barbarians refrain from committing such heinous acts.

The second session was chaired by Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Chairperson, Sexual Harassment Probe Committee Srinagar Wing with Gulafroz Jan, Assistant Professor, Department of Law, Central University of Kashmir as speaker.

Justice Moksha Kazmi reiterated that gender mainstreaming ensures that policy-making and legislative work is of higher quality and has a greater relevance for society. She said that gender mainstreaming is not just about women, it also recognizes the gender roles, stereotypes and norms affect men and boys in different ways. By addressing the root causes of gender-based discrimination and inequalities, gender mainstreaming helps to create a more just and equitable society for everyone.

Justice Moksha Kazmi emphasised that role of the Committees to create awareness about sexual harassment at work place and to deal with and recommend punishment for non-consensual acts of sexual harassment. Gulafroz Jan delved the role of both Internal Complaints Committee and Local Complaints Committee to achieve the three objectives of the Act, i.e. Prohibition, Prevention and Redressal of the menace of sexual harassment and so that women work with dignity in a comfortable environment in consonance with the constitutional spirit.

All the sessions were interactive during which all the participants actively participated and shared their experiences, and also discussed various aspects of the subject topics.

They also raised a number of queries which were answered satisfactorily by the worthy resource persons.

The programme was concluded by Yash Paul Bourney, Director, J&K Judicial Academy by thanking one and all for making the programme a great success.

