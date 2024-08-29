Poll body issues notification for 2nd phase of J&K polls

Srinagar: The Election Commission of India on Thursday issued notification for filling of nomination papers by candidates for second phase of the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the notification, the last date for filling nomination papers will be September 5, while scrutiny will be done on September 6.

Candidates can withdraw their nomination forms till September 9, the notification states.

Polling will be held on September 25 for the second phase from 7 am to 6 pm, while results of all phases will be declared on October 4.

The seats going to polls in this phase include Kangan (ST), Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-i-Sharief, Chadoora, Gulabgarh (ST), Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote – Sunderbani, Nowshera Rajouri (ST), Budhal (ST), Thannamandi (ST), Surankote (ST), Poonch Haveli and Mendhar (ST)—(KNO)

