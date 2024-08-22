Accessorising Your Party Wear Sarees: Tips for a Glamorous Look

Party wear sarees are always a classic and timeless appeal ensemble for any festive or social occasion. Sarees for women have always been one of those ensemble options for women that without a failure radiate charm, opulence, grace, and elegance, at all times. Whether you are going for a festive event, wedding celebration, gala night, religious celebration, or social occasion, you can always nail a perfect celebratory look with Libas’ Party wear sarees for women. To attain a perfect party look, it also hugely depends on how you choose to style and accessorise your saree look. Below we lend to you some tips to help you nail a glamorous look with Libas’ sarees for women, as with the right set of accessories you can easily elevate your modern-day saree look from simple and beautiful to absolutely glamorous.

Tips to Nail a Perfect Party Look with Accessories

1. Statement Jewellery

Trendy yet statement Jewellery is always the cornerstone for all kinds of party wear sarees for women. Choose state-of-the-art pieces to delicately complement your unique style statement while thoughtfully matching the colour of your saree. If you have chosen heavily embellished party wear sarees for women from Libas Art, then go for one statement piece, like a bold Kundan necklace or Jhumka earrings. For more minimalist sarees, you can experiment with layering multiple pieces with a set of bangles to add royal opulence to your overall appearance.

2. Chic Footwear

The right pair of heels or embellished flats can effortlessly enhance Libas’ party wear sarees for women. High heels, especially stilettos or embellished sandals work really well with wedding functions or social parties. Although, comfy flats or Juttis blend really well with daytime functions and light festivities.

3. Clutches and Potli Bags

A stylish clutch or Silken dori Potli bag is not just functional to carry along with your saree look but also a trending fashion statement, these days. Opt for a clutch such as envelope, box, studded, etc. to complement Libas’ party wear sarees for women. Lovely embellished, sequinned, beaded, or embroidered clutches or Potlis work beautifully with festive sarees.

4. Hair and Makeup

Certainly, the right hairdo like a bun, blow dried, beach waves, etc., and in-sync party makeup like fresh, dewy, gleamy, natural skin can significantly amplify your overall party look.

5. Bindi and Bangles

You’ll be surprised, won’t you? If we don’t include the stylish Bindi like mirror studded or monochromatics, and statement bangle sets in our list of must have accessories for party wear sarees for women. Go for a stack of contrasting bangles to add the sparkle of modern flair to the grandeur of festive celebrations.

Conclusion: Libas’ Party Wear Sarees for Women

Libas is the hub of all varieties of party wear sarees for women. Shop and accessorise to achieve a wonderful party look that is not only glamorous but also distinctively yours. Stand out at any party event with confidence and panache!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print