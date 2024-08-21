Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Arrives in Srinagar

SRINAGAR, – Congress supporters sang a Kashmiri traditional song, outside the party headquarters at Lal Chowk as their leader Rahul Gandhi along with Malik Arjun Kharge arrived in Srinagar.

According to the details congress leader Rahul Gandhi is arriving in Srinagar this evening along with Congress President Malikarjun Kharge.

From Srinagar, the Congress leader will leave for Jammu tomorrow afternoon. Sources said that the leaders will interact with party workers before leaving for Jammu.

They said that both leaders are likely to meet the opposition leader too, Farooq Abdullah, for a joint alliance discussion during their visit.

Many leaders are expected to join the congress party in the next 24 hours and they will be welcomed by Rahul Gandhi and Malik Arjun Kharge.

They are expected to meet Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti to discuss the pre-poll alliance.

