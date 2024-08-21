Large quantity of Alcohol seized, 2 arrested in Kalaroos, Kupwara: Police

Kupwara: Police Station Kupwara in a joint nakka with Police Post Kalaroos intercepted a vehicle and seized a large quantity of illicit alcohol while two persons were also arrested, a police spokesman said.

A joint naka was established at Madmadow Kalaroos, where a vehicle bearing registration number JK09B-6808 was stopped for checking, a police spokesman said in a statement issued .

The vehicle was being driven by Mohd Abass Khan, S/O Mohd Ayoob Khan R/aO Parraypora Kalaroos. His wife, Mahfooza Begum, was accompanying him at the time. Upon checking of the vehicle 166 bottles of wine and 12 bottles of beer were recovered from their possession, the statement reads.

Both husband and wife have been arrested, and the vehicle has been seized, it reads, adding that a case under FIR number 184/24, under section 50 of the Excise Act has been registered at Police Station Kupwara—

