DGP decorates Sujit Kumar with IGP rank

Srinagar, August 20: The Director General of Police J&K, R.R. Swain decorated IPS officer Shri Sujit Kumar with the rank of Inspector General Police (IGP) in a simple epaulette decoration event held here today. Special DG, J&K, and designate DGP Shri Nalin Prabhat, IGP Kashmir Shri V.K. Birdhi also participated in the event.
DGP Shri R. R. Swain commenting on the occasion said that, We have a new security wing head who has also been given a well deserved functional promotion to the rank of IGP. ” I’m sure he would add value and take the security wing forward in professionalism from where his predecessor left. Godspeed”, he added.
Pertinent to mention here that Shri Sujit Kumar has been posted as Incharge IGP Security J&K by the government of J&K vide an order issued recently.
Srinagar, August 20: The Director General of Police J&K, R.R. Swain decorated IPS officer Shri Sujit Kumar with the rank of Inspector General Police (IGP) in a simple epaulette decoration event held here today. Special DG, J&K, and designate DGP Shri Nalin Prabhat, IGP Kashmir Shri V.K. Birdhi also participated in the event.