New case filed against Sheikh Hasina over murder of two students

DHAKA: Another murder case was filed on Sunday against Bangladesh’s deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina over the death of two college students during the recent anti-quota protests in the country.

 

It was the latest in the slew of cases filed against the 76-year-old former premier, who resigned and fled to India on August 5 following a massive protest by students against a controversial quota system in government jobs.

 

The case was filed against Hasina and 12 others over the murder of two students in Dhaka’s Sutrapur area during the violence that led to her ouster.

