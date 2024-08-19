EAM Jaishankar meets Kuwait’s top leadership; discusses bilateral ties, developments in region

KUWAIT CITY: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Sunday met Kuwait’s top leadership and discussed ways to take the bilateral ties to a higher level and also exchanged views on the geopolitical developments in the region.

 

Jaishankar, who arrived here on Sunday on a day-long visit, called on Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah and sought his insights on taking the bilateral ties to a higher level.

 

“Conveyed the greetings of the President and Prime Minister,” Jaishankar said in a post on X after he met with the Crown Prince.

