DEO Srinagar reviews poll preparedness

Srinagar: Deputy Commission(DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, who is also the District Election Officer(DEO) Sunday chaired a meeting here at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex to review the preparedness for the upcoming Assembly Elections in District.

At the outset, the DEO/DC Srinagar held a detailed discussion with the Returning Officers (ROs), Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), District & AC Level designated Nodal Officers and Officers/Officials of Election machinery Srinagar to assess the important aspects of the Election process mainly aimed at ensuring Free, fair, smooth and transparent Elections in all Eight Assembly Constituencies of Srinagar District.

The DEO/DC took a first-hand appraisal of the preparedness regarding various crucial aspects and activities for Assembly Elections including assessment of logistical requirements, manpower management plan, transportation of poll staff/Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), training management, expenditure monitoring, media, communication, transport management, PWD voters, SVEEP activities, Permissions and randomization of polling staff.

The DEO/DC asked the AROs and designated Nodal Officers to take all required measures to ensure that every necessary facility is made available at polling locations/stations, distribution/collections centres. He also stressed them to gear up the all available men and machinery on ground to ensure an effective and meticulous election management plan.

Special emphasis was laid on strict implementation of Model Code of conduct and Level playing field. DEO impressed upon all ROs and designated Nodal officers for facilities all political parties/ Other stakeholders for timely permissions for rallies/events and programs.

The DEO instructed for establishing a robust Control Room at RO let to efficiently monitor the forthcoming election. He also laid emphasis on ensuring Adequate Minimum Facilities (AMF) at all polling booths for electorates, polling staff and the security personnel deployed for electoral duties on the election day.

The DEO emphasised the importance of effective coordination among all stakeholders to ensure the smooth, transparent and peaceful conduct of the electoral process.

He further asked them to go through comprehensive ECI guidelines regarding duties and responsibilities during the election period.

The DEO also asked the ROs and AROs to undertake a visit to Polling Stations and Distribution/Collection Centres to ensure all requisite arrangements are put in place in adherence to the guidelines of Election Commission of India.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (RO- Hazratbal), Syed Ahmad Kataria, Additional Deputy Commissioner (RO Zadibal), Dr Khalid Hussain Malik, Deputy District Election Officer, Imtiyaz Ahmad, Other Returning Officers Assistant Returning Officers, Designated Nodal Officers for Elections and other concerned from District Election Authority were present in the meeting.

Pertinent to mention that Srinagar District comprising 8 Assembly Segments including 19-Hazratbal, 20-Khanyar, 21-Habbakadal, 22-LalChowk, 23-Chanapora, 24-Zadibal, 25-Eidgah and 26-Central Shalteng.

