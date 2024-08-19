AIP applies for bail to Er Rashid

Srinagar: Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) on Sunday said that it has applied for bail to its leader and Member Parliament Abdul Rashid Sheikh popularly known as Engineer Rashid.

“We filed a bail application in Delhi High Court ten days ago and it is not known so far when it will come for hearing ”, Rashid’s son Aijaz said.

Rashid has been lodged in Tihar Jail in New Delhi since 2019 in a terror-funding case. Engineer Rashid won the recent Parliament election from the Baramulla constituency as an Independent candidate from Tihar jail and defeated National Conference Vice President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah by a huge margin in the elections. Earlier AIP Spokesperson, Faridous Baba in a communiqué said that “As of now these are rumours”.

“Rashid has applied for the bail application and we are hopeful that the court will consider it and he will be released keeping in view the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir”,

Baba said.

He said Engineer has a big mandate and his contribution in the forthcoming Assembly elections will be meaningful. “Law will consider that and we are fully hopeful that he will get bail”, Baba said.

He said that there is a possibility that the decision on bail is likely to come up within two to three days. “Reports on social media that Engineer Rashid has been released from the jail are just rumours”, he added.

