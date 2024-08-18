Meets Special DG, Discusses Enhanced Synergy

JAMMU: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M.V. Suchindra Kumar on Saturday met Special Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Nalin Prabhat and discussed enhanced synergy and security measures between the forces, the Army said.

Prabhat, a highly decorated IPS officer, has recently been appointed as the Special Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police and will assume the role of the force’s chief following the retirement of R R Swain on September 30.

In a post on X, the Udhampur-based Northern Command of the Army said its General officer commanding-in-chief met the Special Director General and Director General of Police designate to convey his best wishes on the new appointment and “discussed enhanced synergy and security measures between the forces”.

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police remain committed to bolstering the safety and security of the Union territory, the army said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order this week confirming Prabhat’s appointment, stating that he would take charge after Swain’s departure.

The order said Prabhat, a 1992 IPS from Andhra Pradesh cadre, is sent to Jammu and Kashmir with “immediate effect” and upon retirement of Swain on September 30, “Prabhat is appointed as DGP, Jammu and Kashmir”.

Prabhat has a distinguished career marked by multiple accolades, including three Police Gallantry Medals and the Parakram Padak.

At 55 years old, Prabhat has an extensive background in counter-insurgency operations, having previously led the Greyhounds, a highly specialised anti-Naxal unit, in Andhra Pradesh.

His experience includes significant roles within the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), where he served as Inspector General of Operations and Additional Director General in the Kashmir region.

As part of a recent administrative reshuffle, the government curtailed Prabhat’s tenure as the Director General of the National Security Guard (NSG) and facilitated his inter-cadre deputation from Andhra Pradesh to the Union Territories cadre (AGMUT) for an initial period of three years.

