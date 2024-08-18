Army Commander Reviews Security Situation In Valley

Srinagar: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar on Saturday reviewed the security situation in Kashmir.
“Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, GOC-in-C Northern Command reviewed the security situation in Kashmir Valley from 16-17 Aug 2024 where he was briefed on the prevalent security situation, operational preparedness, measures instituted by the formations to thwart threats and the contribution of Indian Army in Shri Amarnath Yatra 2024,” army said in a statement.
“He felicitated troops for their meticulous planning, courage and surgical execution of operations while emphasising the importance of training, effective intelligence network and incorporating latest technology in CT operations.”
Meanwhile, Lt Gen Kumar met with Special Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police and DGP-designate Nalin Prabhat to convey his best wishes on the new appointment and discussed ways to enhance synergy and security measures between the forces.
“The #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice remain committed to bolstering the safety and security of #JammuAndKashmir,” the army said.