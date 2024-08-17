Govt orders major reshuffle in administration

Srinagar: The government on Friday ordered transfer of 52 officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to separate orders which follow transfer and posting of 89 officers ordered on August 15, Abid Iqbal Malik, JKAS, Deputy District Election Officer, Ganderbal, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Tourism, Kashmir.

Malik Waseem Ahmad, JKAS, Deputy Director Tourism, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Ganderbal.

Vishavjeet Singh, JKAS, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Jammu Development Authority.

Ms. Rehana Akhtar Bijli, JKAS, Personnel Officer, Associated Hospital, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department.

Sahil Jandyal, JKAS, Secretary, Jammu Development Authority, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department.

Suhail-ul-Islam, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology , Environment, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

Ms. Mantasa Binti Rashid, JKAS, Deputy Director, Tourism, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation, Kashmir.

Mr. Athar Amin Zargar, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Marh. “He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Marh, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” reads an order, copy of which lies with Global News Services.

Ms. Sanina Khan, JKAS, Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director (Administration) in the Directorate of Social Welfare, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Mr. Manu Hansa, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Marh, holding additional charge of the post of Sub Registrar, Marh, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Tribal Affairs, Jammu.

Nasir Mehmood Khan, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner (Nazool), Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director Tourism, Kashmir.

Mr. Arun Kumar Badyal, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gandoh, holding additional charge of Sub Registrar, Gandoh, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Mr. Musharraf Ali Haf, IKAS, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Doda, has been transferred and posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate, Gandoh. “He shall also hold the posted as of Sub-Registrar, Gandoh, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.”

Also, Manoj Kumar, JKAS, Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Doda, has been asked to hold the charge of the post of Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Doda, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Shuaib Mohammad Naikoo, IKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to Government, Public Works (R&B) Department.

Atul Dutt Sharma, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jammu (South), has been transferred and posted as personal officer, associated hospitals Jammu.

Mr. Rafiq Ahmad, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ramnagar, holding additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Ramnagar, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jammu (South) vice Mr. Atul Dutt Sharma.

Bashir Ahmad Padder, JKAS, General Manager, JKTDC, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner (Nazool), Srinagar.

Gulshan Kumar, JKAS, District Mineral Officer, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Rajinder Singh, JKAS, District Mineral Officer, Kathua, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ramnagar vice Mr. Rafiq Ahmad. “He may also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Ramnagar, in addition to his duties, till further orders. “

Mudasir Hussain Famda, JKAS, Secretary, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department.

Mohd. Sayeed, JKAS, District Mineral Officer, Samba, has been transferred and posted as District Mineral Officer, Rajouri.

Abdul Khabir, JKAS, Deputy Director, Tribal Affairs Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Ms. Naseema Akhter, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment.

Farooq Ahmed Malik, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department.

Pawan Kumar Goswami, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gool, holding additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Gool, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Ajay Salaan, JKAS, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department.

Altaf Hussain Bhat, JKAS, Administrative Officer in the office of Managing Director, JKSPDC, has been transferred and posted as General Manager, JKTDC, Kashmir.

Also, as per a separate order, Ms. Prerna Raina, JKAS, Additional Secretary in the Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi, has been transferred and asked to await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Abhimanyu Singh, Jr. JKAS, presently posted as BDO, Reasi, has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Principal Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi.

Mohd. Abrar, Jr. JKAS, presently awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Saroj Khah, Under Secretary in the office of Principal Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi has been recalled and asked to await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Sanjay Kumar Koul, Under Secretary in the Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Cooperatives Department.

Susheel Kumar, State Taxes Officer, P-side Railway Station, Jammu, has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Principal Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi against an available vacancy for a period of one year, on deputation basis, subject to the condition that he shall retain lien, seniority and promotion prospects in his parent Department i.e. State Taxes Department. (GNS)

Naveed Hussain Badroo, Jr. JKAS, Under Secretary in the J&K Services Selection Board, has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Revenue Department, for further posting.

Aamir Ayaz Rather, Jr. JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, Mining Department, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Culture Department.

Mohammad Ashraf, Jr. JKAS, District Information Officer, Ramban, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Mining Department.

Anoop Kumar, Jr. IKAS, BDO, Marh, has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Revenue department, for further posting.

Ms. Punica, Jr. JKAS, Tehsildar, Bari Brahmana, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department.

Tahir Mohi-ud-din Wani, Jr. JKAS, State Taxes Officer, Srinagar, has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Tourism department, for further posting.

Ms. Monica Thappa, Jr. JKAS, Administrative Officer, Government Medical College, Jammu, has been transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Finance Department, for further posting, reads the order with Global News Agency.

Ms. Nipun Tickoo, Jr. JKAS, Technical Oficer in the office of Excise Commissioner, J&k, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department. Ms. Sonika Parihar, Jr. JKAS, Assistant Director, Handicrafts Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Administrative Officer, Government Medical College, Jammu.

Ms. Ambika Bali, Jr. JKAS, Assistant Director, Tourism, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment.

Dhruv Gupta, Jr. JKAS, Tehsildar Assar, has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, for further posting.

Ganie Nisaki UI Faroog Jr. JKAS, Deputy Registrar, Cooperatives, Kathua, has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, for further posting.

Ms. Aparna Sharma, Jr. JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, Finance Department, has been transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, for further posting.

Ms. Alka Misra, Jr. JKAS, BD0, Jaganoo, has been transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Tourism department, for further posting.

Amjad Hussain Keen, Jr. JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Revenue Department, for further posting.

Uttam Singh Palsar, Jr. JKAS, Tehsildar Majalta, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary in the J&K Public Service Commission.

Ms. Varnika Raj, Jr. JKAS, Under Secretary in the J&K Public Service Commission, has been transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, for further posting.

Ms. Urvi Singh, Jr. JKAS, BDO (HÌ) in the Directorate of Rural Development Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department. Syed Ishrat Pervez, Under Secretary in the J&K Services Selection Board, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department. (GNS)

