Assembly polls to further strengthen roots of democracy: Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday welcomed the announcement of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and said the polls will further strengthen the roots of democracy and open the doors to a new period of development for the region.

Shah also appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to actively participate in the elections and vote in large numbers to form a government that will sustain peace and development, and ensure a brighter future for the youth.

“I welcome the announcement of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir made by the Election Commission of India today. In the last 10 years, the Modi govt through a series of relentless initiatives, has created a new era of peace, development and strengthening democracy in J-K,” he wrote on ‘X’.

The home minister said the assembly elections will further strengthen the roots of democracy and open the doors to a new period of development for the region.

Assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir after nearly a decade in three phases from September 18, setting the stage for the people of the Union Territory to elect a government after the scrapping of Article 370 in 2019.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print