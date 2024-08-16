Trump refuses to tone down his personal attacks on Harris, says entitled to do so

WASHINGTON: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has said he is “entitled” to personally attack his Democratic rival Kamala Harris because he doesn’t “have a lot of respect for her”, as he dismissed calls from allies to refocus his campaign on policy issues in his bid to reclaim the White House.

Trump, 78, said he is “angry” at Vice President Harris, 59, over the Biden administration’s handling of issues ranging from inflation to immigration.

“I don’t have a lot of respect for her. I don’t have a lot of respect for her intelligence. I think she’ll be a terrible president. I think it’s very important that we win. And whether the personal attacks are good or bad … she certainly attacks me personally,” the former president told reporters at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey on Thursday.

