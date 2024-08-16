Major Reshuffle In Administration, 89 IAS, JKAS Officers Transferred In J&K

Connect on Linked in

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (UT) administration on Friday ordered transfer and postings of 89 officers in the interest of administration.

As per an order, Vikas Kundal, IAS (AGMUT:2013), Managing Director, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited, holding additional charge of the post of Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Power Corporation Limited, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Poonch.

Shakeel UI Rehman Rather, IAS (AGMUT:2013), Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, is transferred and posted as Director, Floriculture, Parks and Gardens, Kashmir.

Majid Khalil Ahmad Drabu, IAS (AGMUT:2013), Controller, Legal Metrology, J&K, is transferred and posted as Mission Director, ICPS, J&K.

Sheikh Arshad Ayub, IAS (AGMUT:2013), Inspector General of Registration, is transferred and posted as Director, Libraries, J&K.

Rahul Yadav, IAS (AGMUT:2014), Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, holding additional charge of the post of CE0, SPV Jammu City for implementation of Smart City Project, is transferred and posted as Mission Director, HADP. He will also be Special Secretary to Government, Agriculture Production Department.

Ch. Mohd Yasin, IAS (AGMUT:2015), Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, is transferred and posted as Managing Jammu Power Distribution Director, Corporation Limited. He will also hold the additional charge of the post of Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Power Corporation Limited, till further orders.

Devansh Yadav, IAS (AGMUT:2016), Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation. He will also hold the charge of the post of CEO, SPV Jammu City for implementation of Smart City Project, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Abhishek Sharma, IAS (CG:2018), Deputy Commissioner, Samba, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri.

Ankita Kar, IRS, awaiting orders of posting in the General Administration Department is posted as Chief Executive Officer, Jammu & Kashmir e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA), relieving Ms. Prerna Puri, IAS, Commissioner Secretary to Government, Information Technology Department of the additional charge of the post.

Bashir Ahmad, IRS, Vice-Chairman, Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA), is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Registration, J&K.

Bashir Ahmad Dar, JKAS, Secretary, J&K Public Service Commission, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, JKPCC.

Anil Kaul, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Secretary, J&K, Public Service Commission.

Rachna Sharma, JKAS, Secretary in the Social Welfare Department, is transferred and posted as Secretary in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Rajinder Singh Tara, JKAS, Transport Commissioner, J&K, is transferred and posted as Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority.

Bhawani Rakwal, JKAS, Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority, is transferred and posted as Transport Commissioner, J&k.

Anuradha Gupta, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Controller, Legal Metrology, J&K.

Manzoor Ahmad Qadri, JKAS Managing Director, J&K Agro Industries Development Corporation, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora.

Pawan Singh Rathore, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Information Department.

Mohammad Rafi, JKAS, Director, Libraries, J&K, is transferred and posted as Vice Chairman, Srinagar Development Authority relieving Mr. Owais Ahmad, IAS, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation of the additional charge of the post.

Rubina Kousar, JKAS, Mission Director, ICDS, J&K, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to Government, Labour and Employment Department.

Shubhra Sharma, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, is transferred and posted as Mission Director, Rural Livelihood Mission J&K.

Mathora Masoom, JKAS, Director, Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department.

Rajesh Kumar Shavan, JKAS, Managing Director, JKPCC, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Samba.

Dr. Mushtag Ahmad, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Information Department, is

transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu.

Om Prakash Bhagat, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, is transferred and posted as Director, Skill Development, J&K.

Sudershan Kumar, JKAS, Director, Skill Development, J&K, is transferred and posted as Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority.

Mufti Mohammad Farid Ud Din, JKAS, Secretary, Royal Spring Golf Course, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department.

Tariq Hussain Ganai, JKAS, Director, Hospitality & Protocol, J&K, holding additional charge of the post of Director, Estates, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Director Estates, Kashmir, on full time basis. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Director, Estates, Jammu, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Manisha Sareen, JKAS, Secretary, J&K Board of School Education, is transferred and posted as Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu, relieving Mr. Puneet Sharma, JKAS, Director, Geology and Mining, J&K of the additional charge of the post.

Mohammad Younis Malik, JKAS, Joint Financial Commissioner, Agrarian Reforms in the office of Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K, is transferred and posted as Vice-Chairman, Lake Conservation and Management Authority. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, WUCMA in addition to his own duties.

Indu Kanwal Chib, Mission Director, J&K Rural Livelihood Mission, is transferred and posted as Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board.

Subash Chander Chhibber, JKAS, Director, Youth Services and Sports, J&K, is transferred and posted as Excise Commissioner, J&K.

Raj Kumar Katoch, JKAS, Director, Archives, Archaeology and Museums, J&K, is transferred and posted as Administrator, Associated Hospitals, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Harvinder Kour, JKAS, Mission Director, ICPS, J&K, is transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.

Pankaj Raj Katoch, JKAS, Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Joint Financial Commissioner, Agrarian Reforms in the office of Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K.

Pawan Kumar Sharma, JKAS, Additional Resident Commissioner and ex-officio Secretary, Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Minerals Ltd.

Ashwani Khajuria, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department, is transferred and posted as Director, Hospitality & Protocol, J&K.

Pankaj Kumar Sharma, JKAS, Excise Commissioner, J&K, is transferred and posted as Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority.

Akram Ullah Tak, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment, is transferred and posted as Director, Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir.

Kishori Lal Sharma, JKAS, Director Estates, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Mission Director, ICDS, J&K.

Khurshid Ahmad Shah, JKAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Budgam, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department.

Zahoor Ahmad Mir, JKAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Housing & Urban Development Department.

Rajesh Sharma, JKAS, Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Samba.

Kuldeep Krishan Sidha, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Finance Department, is transferred and posted as Director, Archives, Archaeology and Museums, J&K.

Amarjeet Singh, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Hospitality and Protocol Department.

Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, JKAS, Member, J&K Services Selection Board, is transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar.

Sandesh Kumar Sharma, JKAS, Additional District Development Commissioner, Poonch, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Agro Industries Development Corporation.

Dr. Nargis Suraiya, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Doodpathri, holding additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Toshamaidan, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Mining Department.

Sachin Dev Singh, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department.

Parveez Ahmad Raina, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Central) Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Budgam.

Tilak Raj, JKAS, Joint Director, Handicrafts Jammu, is transferred and posted as Member, J&K Services Selection Board.

Rifat Aftab Qureshi, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Wullar-Manasbal, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Stamps) Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Ghulam Jeelani Zargar, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Lolab Bungus-Drangyari, is transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

Farooq Ahmad Baba, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Lolab-Bungus Drangyari.

Kusum Sharma, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner (Executive), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department.

Mohammad Latif, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department.

Shafiq Ahmad, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Science and Technology Department, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Stamps), Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Ritu Mahajan, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Central), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, School Education Department.

Zaffar Shawal, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora.

Peerzada Zahoor Ahmad, JKAS, Member, J&K Services Selection Board, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department.

Tahir Ajaz, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg.

Neelam Khajuria, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Science and Technology Department.

Mohammad Ashraf Sheikh, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama.

Anil Sharma, JKAS, Additional Secretary, J&K Public Service Commission, is transferred and posted as Additional Resident Commissioner and ex-officio Secretary, Resident Commission, J&K Government, New Delhi.

Sachin Jamwal, JKAS, Secretary, J&K Services Selection Board, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, J&K Public Service Commission, vice Mr. Anil Sharma.

Mohammad Syed Khan, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, is transferred and posted as Member, J&K Services Selection Board.

Romin Ahmad, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Verinag, is transferred and shall report to the General Administration Department for further posting.

Shahnawaz Shah, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (South), Kashmir HÌR at Lower Munda, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Kokernag. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Verinag, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Sonu Pargal, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Central), Jammu.

Qazi Irfan Rasool, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Home Department, is transferred and posted as Registrar-cum-Controller of Examinations, SKIMS, Soura, Srinagar, against an available vacancy.

Waseem Raja, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (Central) Kashmir.

Reyaz Ahmad Beigh, JKAS, Additional Mission Director, J&K Rural Livelihood Mission, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Doodpathri. He shall also hold charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Toshamaidan, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Kartar Singh, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, ARI and Trainings Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, reads an order.

Raj Mohammad, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department.

Pardeep Singh Chib, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Appeals-I), Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, JKAS, Joint Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Sonamarg, relieving Mr. Gulzar Ahmad, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal of the additional charge of the post.

Atul Kumar, JKAS, Member, J&K Services Selection Board, is transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Services Selection Board.

Farukh Qazi, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, J&K Public Service Commission.

Sanjay Kumar Bhat, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, is transferred and posted as Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive), Jammu.

Mr. Umar Shafi Pandit, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Wullar-Manasbal.

Mamta Devi, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, Handicrafts, Jammu.

Chander Parkash, JKAS, Joint Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, School Education Department.

Yar Ali Khan, JKAS, Member, J&K Services Selection Board, is transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Bandipora, against an available vacancy.

Girdhari Lal, JKAS, Additional Secretary, J&K Public Service Commission, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department.

Sudhir Bali, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Hospitality and Protocol Department, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Department.

Alyaz Ahmad Naisroo, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, (Appeals-II), Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag.

Mushtag Ahmad Chowdhary, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department.

Vikram Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, J&K Minerals Ltd, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Industries Ltd.

Ghalib Mohi-ud-Din, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Aharbal, is transferred and posted as Secretary, Royal Spring Golf Course, Srinagar. Mr. Abdul Rashid Dass, JKAS, Programme Officer, ICDS Kulgam, shall hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Aharbal, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print