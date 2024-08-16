Sinha inaugurates ‘Balidan Stambh’ in Srinagar

Srinagar: Amid heavy rains, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha Thursday inaugurated the Balidan Stambh at Pratap Park in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, on the eve of 78th Independence Day.
The Balidan Stambh has been built at a cost of Rs 4.8 crore.
LG Sinha was accompanied by other senior officials. They also paid tributes to martyrs in whose honour the Balidam Stambh has been built.
After the inauguration, he left for the main Independence Day function at Bakshi Stadium.
“We have built a memorial-‘Balidan Stambh’, to immortalize the police personnel and soldiers who laid down their lives in protecting the soil of Jammu & Kashmir,” Sinha said in his I-day address. “This monument will always inspire the new generation to reflect on the ideals and values of patriotism and sacrifice of the martyrs.”