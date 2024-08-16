Rains, gusty winds damage property in parts of Valley

Srinagar: Light to moderate rains coupled with swirling winds and cloudburst caused flash floods, uprooted trees besides causing damage to property in several parts of Kashmir valley on Thursday, officials said.

They said intense showers; likely a cloudburst, caused flash floods in Khundri Nallah at Dardpora Bandipora causing damage to the standing crops. A newly constructed road and a bridge in the Arin area were also damaged due to flash floods in the area, sources said.

The authorities also closed the Bandipora-Gurez road for vehicular traffic following the heavy rains that caused flash floods in the area.

Heavy rainfall caused flash floods in the Sedow area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district and the water has entered into several houses. However, there was no report of any major damage to the property.

Heavy rains and swirling winds with the speed of 40 KMPH uprooted trees and caused damage to property and vehicles besides closing several roads in north Kashmir’s Baramulla, they said.

The high speeds winds with a speed of 44 KMPH were also reported from the frontier district of north Kashmir’s Kupwara, the Meteorological Centre Srinagar said.

Kashmir weather, an independent weather observer said that as the day progresses, rain intensity is expected to drop in the Jammu region, south and central Kashmir.

He said the showers may continue to occur in some areas till evening; particularly the chances are more for north Kashmir areas.

“There is a high risk of flash floods and cloudburst during the next 72 hours also”, he added.

Srinagar and its adjoining areas also experienced light to moderate rainfall this morning providing much-needed relief from the sweltering hot and humid weather conditions.

On Wednesday Srinagar recorded the maximum temperature at 35.3°C which was the third highest temperature recorded in August during the past 25 years.

The MeT office said that during the past 24 hours significant rainfall at many places of the Jammu division and light to moderate rain over the Kashmir division occurred.

“The weather is likely to remain cloudy with the possibility of light to moderate rain/thundershower at most places of Jammu and Kashmir today”, The MeT office said.

They said from August 16-20 there is a possibility of light to moderate rain/thundershower at many places in Jammu and Kashmir mainly towards late night or early morning.

The MeT office has also issued an advisory that the possibility of intense showers (brief period) and heavy rainfall (Jammu division) may lead to flash floods/landslides/mudslides and shooting stones over vulnerable places of Jammu and Kashmir during the next 5 days.

“There is a possibility of water logging in low-lying areas and increase in water level in river Tawi and other flood channels of Jammu division during the period”, they said.

