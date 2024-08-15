Recent poll participation testament to enduring peace in J&K: Sinha

Srinagar: The Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the eve of Independence Day. Following is the full text of his message-

“On the joyous occasion of 78th Independence Day, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Jammu Kashmir. Today I pay my tribute to all those freedom fighters, whose sacrifices secured our Independence. I pay homage to all the bravehearts of J&K Police, Armed Forces, and CAPFs who laid down their lives in safeguarding the unity and integrity of the nation. I also salute the brave personnel of Army, CAPF and J&K Police, who are guarding our borders, fighting terrorists and simultaneously maintaining law and order to ensure progress and prosperity of the Union Territory.

It is also an occasion to pay our gratitude to the farmers, teachers, scientists, workers, youth and women entrepreneurs, who are working with dedication and making precious contribution to peace and prosperity of the UT.

This year marks a significant moment in our democratic journey and robust participation in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election is a testament to the unwavering spirit. It reaffirms that enduring peace is gradually returning to the UT.

On this Independence Day, let us renew our pledge to follow the ideas and ideals of our founding fathers and rededicate ourselves to build an inclusive, progressive, prosperous J&K and Viksit Bharat”.

