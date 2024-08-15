Heightened security across Valley ahead of I-Day

Srinagar: Heightened security arrangements have been put in place ahead of Independence Day celebrations across Jammu and Kashmir as security personnel, deployed in large numbers in sensitive places, conducted searches on important intersections and highways on Wednesday.

Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and also other security agencies, in full battle gear, were deployed on the streets in Srinagar and other district headquarters.

Inspector general of police VK Birdi said cultural programmes will be held across the UT on August 15, for which strict security arrangements have been made.

“From place to place, regulatory nakas (check points) have been established. There is multiple tier security here and August 15 will witness similar arrangements,” he said, adding that security arrangements are made keeping in view the existing security scenario.

“There are attempts by the adversary but the security arrangements have been made keeping in view only that, whether it should be metered or toned up,” the IG said.

Ahead of the official events, multiple cultural programmes were rehearsed earlier this week during which dozens of women and children also participated.

On Tuesday, Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain reviewed the security measures for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations in the Union Territory.

The police chief chaired a high-level meeting to review the security measures for the 78th Independence Day celebrations across the Union Territory, a police spokesperson said.

Threat assessment, counter-measures, surveillance, supervision, intelligence gathering, deployment of personnel and access control were discussed at the meeting, he added.

Top officers of the civil administration, police, Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and intelligence agencies attended the meeting and briefed the DGP on various aspects, the spokesperson said.

