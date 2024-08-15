Doctors Are Humans Too: The Untold Challenges of The Medical Profession

The medical profession is one of the most respected and challenging fields in the world. Yet, despite the immense responsibility and dedication required, doctors often find themselves at the receiving end of undue criticism and mistreatment. It’s crucial to remember that doctors too, are humans capable of feeling pain, stress, and exhaustion.

The Recent Tragic Incident

A horrific episode regarding the brutal murder and sexual assault of a postgraduate resident doctor recently shocked the medical community. The safety and well-being of doctors, who are often seen as unbreakable entities rather than weak people, are significant issues of discussion that have been brought up by this horrific incident. These kinds of incidents not only bring attention to the physical risks that doctors endure but also expose the lack of empathy and respect that they receive.

Misconceptions About Doctors

It is not unusual to hear people criticize doctors everywhere you go. Some call them arrogant, while others think that doctors are their servants and must treat them no matter what. Doctors are subjected to enormous expectations from patients and their families, who frequently want instant care and overlook the fact that doctors are human too. Even a five-minute wait might create a ruckus in a hospital. “Where is the doctor?” people insist to know. What’s causing his lateness?” However, why do we assume that medical professionals are superhuman, constantly available, and never tired? In actuality, doctors are human beings with needs for relaxation and recovery time, just like any other machine.

Personal Experience In The Emergency Department

I remember an instance that happened in the ER where between 200 and 300 patients were waiting to be seen. A man came up to me in the middle of the confusion, furious that his patient had not received any attention. He began yelling at me even after I told him that we were trying our hardest to handle the excessive amount of cases. This is only one example; daily, many doctors deal with similar situations, if not worse. Videos depicting doctors being careless are all over the internet, but the people making the videos barely bother to think about how much work and stress doctors have daily. Is it so awful to take a five-minute break as a doctor?

The Need For Legal Protection

Adequate legal action must be taken to address the increasing anti-medical sentiment. Strict regulations need to be in place to guarantee that doctors feel secure and protected while carrying out their responsibilities. How can we expect doctors to give back to society to the fullest extent possible in the absence of a safe workplace?

Increased Security Is Needed, Particularly For Female Doctors

The lack of proper security in hospitals puts female doctors at serious risk, especially while working night shifts. They are more likely to experience harassment and assault when they are alone or have to navigate dimly lit corridors. Hospitals need to put their patients’ safety first by putting stronger security measures in place, like round-the-clock security guards, secure transit, and rapid response systems. It is crucial to create a safe workplace so that medical professionals can concentrate on their work without worrying about their own safety.

Conclusion

Doctors undoubtedly have a responsibility to work with honesty and dedication, but society also has a responsibility to treat them with the respect and understanding they deserve. After all, a doctor is also a human—imperfect, yet striving to make a difference in the lives of others.

