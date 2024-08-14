KVK Bandipora-1 Conducts Training Programme on Natural Farming

Srinagar:Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Bandipora-1 successfully organized a two-day training program at its premises, attracting participation from farmers, farm women, and rural youth from across the district. The event marked the launch of a comprehensive awareness campaign on “Natural Farming,” with a focus on promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

During the program, participants were introduced to Natural Farming practices firsthand at KVK’s Natural Farming plot. They observed the cultivation of lotus under natural farming methods, which serves as a model for water-efficient and sustainable crop production. Additionally, the intercropping of watermelon with pulses under Natural Farming was showcased, highlighting innovative approaches to maximizing land use and enhancing crop diversity without relying on synthetic chemicals. Other crops, including paddy and various vegetables, are also produced using natural farming practices at the farm.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Tariq Sultan, Programme Coordinator of KVK Bandipora, underscored the importance of adopting environmentally conscious farming methods. “In an era where sustainability and environmental consciousness are paramount, our Kendra is proud to launch this campaign. Natural Farming is not just a farming practice; it is a commitment to a healthier planet, better food quality, and sustainable agriculture,” he stated.

Dr. Tahir Saleem, Scientist at KVK Bandipora-1, delivered an in-depth presentation on Natural Farming Practices, elaborating on the core principles of Natural Farming.

Natural Farming is an agricultural approach that emphasizes minimal intervention, reduced use of synthetic chemicals, and a profound connection to the natural environment. The benefits of Natural Farming, as outlined during the program, include improved soil health, reduced water usage, lower carbon emissions, and the production of healthier, chemical-free food. The live demonstrations at the farm provided participants with practical insights into how these benefits can be realized in their own farming practices.

Dr. Tariq Sultan further appealed to the people of Bandipora district to join in spreading awareness about Natural Farming and to help create a more environmentally friendly and resilient agricultural system.

