NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry is learnt to have conveyed to the Election Commission its readiness to provide adequate security personnel for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said on Wednesday.

The assurance was given by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla when he held a meeting with the election commissioners here.

Last December, the Supreme Court directed the poll panel to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30.

