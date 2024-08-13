Murder case filed against Bangladesh’s ousted PM Hasina

DHAKA: A murder case has been filed against Bangladesh’s ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and six others over the death of a grocery shop owner during last month’s violent clashes that led to the fall of her government, media reports said on Tuesday.

The case was the first to be filed against Hasina, 76, after she resigned and fled to India last week following widespread protests against her Awami League-led government over a controversial job quota system.

The case was filed by a well-wisher of the grocery store owner Abu Sayed, who was killed on July 19 in police firing during a procession in support of the quota reform movement in Mohammadpur, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

