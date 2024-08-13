ACB files disproportionate assets case against former revenue official in Jammu

Srinagar: Anti Corruption Bureau registered has registered a case against a former naib tehsildar of Gharota area of Jammu for acquiring huge assets disproportionate to his known source of income.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that in 2022, the official Ashok Kumar was arrested by ACB along with his tout Raman Gupta for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh for issuance of fard document.

“Accordingly FIR No. 06/2022 was registered at PS ACB Central on 29th June, 2022 and investigation was taken up. During the course of investigation, verification was also initiated,” reads the statement.

It reads that the verification revealed that the accused public servant during his posting accumulated various moveable and immoveable properties, which includes a palatial house situated near BDO office Akhnoor, movable assets i.e. luxury car and two wheelers, other immovable and movable assets, huge bank balance and expenditures made through the said bank accounts.

“The verification further revealed that huge money was spent by suspect on the marriage of his daughter, besides the family of the suspect is having luxurious lifestyle. As per probe conducted, the expenditure incurred and the value of assets acquired by suspect have been found to be disproportionate to the income earned by him from all known sources. Further investigation is going on,” it added—

