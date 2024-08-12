Weatherman forecasts light to moderate rains

Srinagar: Meteorological Centre Srinagar Sunday predicted light to moderate rain and thundershowers in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir till August 18.

On August 11th the scattered places of Kashmir division and many places of Jammu division generally remain cloudy with intermittent light to moderate rain and thundershower, an official of Meteorological Centre Srinagar informed.

He said a brief spell of rain & thundershower at few places during day time with a spell of rain/thundershower at scattered places towards late night/early morning from August 12th to 14th.

On August 15, a spell of light to moderate rain/thundershower towards early morning & late night over many places of Jammu division and brief spell of light rain/thundershower at isolated places of Kashmir division during early morning and evening, he said.

He also said that from August 16th to 18th there is a possibility of light to moderate rain/thundershower at many places of Jammu & Kashmir.

There will be intense showers for brief period with possibility of flash floods, landslides over vulnerable places of J&K, the official said.

He added that there will be an increase in rainfall activity over Jammu division from August 14th onwards with heavy rain during August 11, 14 & 17.

The official further informed that during last 24-hours a significant rainfall has been recorded in Jammu 71 mm, Kathua 77mm, Udhampur 59.6mm, Samba 60.5mm and Katra 51 mm.

