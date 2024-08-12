Kashmir journalists to soon have press club: Executive body

Srinagar: The executive body of Press Club of Kashmir Monday announced that the journalist fraternity will soon have a press club in Srinagar.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that the administration has agreed to provide every possible help in establishing the club as soon as possible.

The statement reads that today prominent journalists nominated the executive body, including M Saleem Pandit of Times of India as interim president, Zulfikar Majid of Deccan Herald as general secretary and Farzana Mumtaz of News Kashmir as treasurer.

It reads that the executive members later held a meeting with the administration, regarding their help and assistance in establishing the press club.

The administration assured the executive body of every possible help to establish of the Club in Srinagar in the shortest possible period—

