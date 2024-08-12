2 Persons Injured in Road Accident in Uri

Srinagar:Two persons were injured, one of whom critically, in a road accident in Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

An official said that an Alto Car, bearing registration number JK05M 2672 skid down a road Daragutlein Uri, resulting in injuries to two persons.

Identifying the injured duo as Azad Khan, son of Nasrullah Khan and Mohammad Sadeed Bajad, son of Mohammad Ali Bajad, both residents of Zamboora Pattan Uri, the official said they were evacuated to a health centre at Mohura for treatment.

“One among the injured has been referred to GMC Baramulla for preferential treatment while the other is receiving treatment at the nearby health centre,” added the official. (GNS)

