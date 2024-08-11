LG hands over appointment letter to wife of Civilian killed in Reasi

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today handed over the appointment letter, on compassionate ground, to Smt. Renu Sharma, wife of Sh. Vijay Kumar, who was killed in Reasi Terror attack.
Sh Vijay Kumar, a resident of Reasi, was driving the bus carrying pilgrims which was attacked by the Terrorists on June 09.
The Lt Governor assured all possible assistance and support from the J&K Administration to the family of the martyred civilian.
Sh Vishesh Paul Mahajan, Deputy Commissioner Reasi, and the family members of Sh Vijay Kumar were also present at the Raj Bhawan.
