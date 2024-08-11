Gunfight Rages Between Militants and Security forces In Udhampur

Jammu: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Khaned area of Basanthgarh in Udhampur district on Sunday.

A top police officer said that we were continuously tracking the militants who escaped four days back after a brief exchange of firing took place between militants and security forces in Khaned area.

Today, contact was again established with the militants. So far no casualty has been reported in the exhange of fire.

More reinforcement has been send to the area to plug all escaping routes, the officer added.(GNS)

