After ECI’s Poll Call, Admin To Refurbish Assembly Complexes

CS Chairs Meeting To Draw Up Plan For Their Renovation

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo chaired a meeting here on Saturday to draw up a plan to make the Legislative Assembly complexes here and in Jammu ready for holding session after the polls.

The meeting was held a day after an Election Commission delegation, including Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, wrapped up their two-day visit to the Union Territory.

Talking to reporters on Friday, Kumar said no internal or external forces would be allowed to disrupt the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir which would be held “at the earliest”.

The Supreme Court has directed the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir “at the earliest” and holding elections to the assembly by September 30.

At the meeting with officers of various departments on Saturday, Dulloo impressed upon them to take immediate steps for renovation/refurbishing of the assembly complexes in Srinagar and Jammu in a time-bound manner, a spokesperson said.

The chief secretary reiterated that functionality of sound systems, lifts, Internet connectivity and fire safety should be ensured and giving a facelift to the buildings and provisioning of allied amenities should be completed at the earliest.

Dulloo asked the officials to look into the steps needed to be taken to renovate the chambers of the speaker, deputy speaker, and the leader of the opposition, besides making provisions for their official vehicles and accommodations.

He called upon the officials concerned to carry out repairing works of the MLA Hostels in both the cities.

Pre-emptive steps should be initiated on the part of the administration to make preparations ahead of the elections so that there are no hindrances in the smooth functioning of this pillar of democracy once it gets formed after the Assembly elections, the chief secretary added.

