Zoji la tunnel to be completed by Sept 2026: Gadkari

Srinagar, Aug 08: The Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari Thursday said that the strategic Zoji la tunnel will be completed by September 2026, with a total project cost of Rs 6,809.69 crore.
In a written reply, in the Lok Sabha, the ministersaid that Zoji la Tunnel project consists of construction of a tunnel of 13.153 km and approach roads to tunnel of length 17.030 km, totaling a length of 30.18 km.
He said that the total project cost is Rs. 6,809.69 crore and the physical progress of the project as on date is 52.13 percent.
“The scheduled completion date of the project is 29.09.2026,” he said, adding that at least 1043 locals have been employed by the supervising consultant, contractor & sub-contractor.