Yunus describes Hasina’s ouster as Bangladesh’s ‘second independence’, promises safety to citizens

DHAKA: Muhammad Yunus Thursday promised to deliver a government which assures safety to its citizens and urged them to assist him in rebuilding the protest-torn Bangladesh, as the Nobel laureate described the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as the country’s “second independence”.

Yunus, 84, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his pioneering work on microlending, was appointed by President Mohammed Shahabuddin as the head of the interim government after Prime Minister Hasina resigned and fled to India following widespread protests against her regime over a controversial quota system in jobs.

Yunus, who was in Paris for the Olympic Games, returned to the country via Dubai on Thursday on an Emirates flight. Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, senior officials, student leaders and civil society members welcomed him at the airport

