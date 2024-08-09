BJP announces 132-member committee for J&K Assembly polls

Jammu:The BJP announced a 132-member State Election Management (SEM) committee on Thursday for the forthcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.

Three-time MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, who was recently appointed as a whip in the Lok Sabha, has been nominated as the chairman of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) election campaign committee, a spokesperson of the party said.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina, in consultation with the party’s national president, J P Nadda, G Kishan Reddy, Union minister and the party’s election in-charge for the Union Territory, and BJP national general secretary and Jammu and Kashmir Prabhari Tarun Chugh, announced the election management committee, with Sharma nominated as its chairman, the spokesperson said.

Assem Gupta has been nominated as the convenor and Rajiv Jasrotia, Pawan Khajuria and Shouqat Gayoor Andrabi as committee co-convenors, he added.(PTI)

