Cyber Cell Kupwara saves Rs 301,137 in online financial frauds

Kupwara,: The Cyber Cell Kupwara successfully solved an online financial fraud cases, a police spokesman said on Friday.

Cyber Cell Kupwara received complaint regarding online financial fraud of Rs 1,00,000 and soon after receipt of complaint cyber cell Kupwara collected evidence and information from the victim, the statement reads.

The financial fraud was regarding migration certificate update and was asked to transfer 05 rupees through Phone pay after following the directions the victim have lost Rs 1,00,000.

Cyber Cell Kupwara by using cyber tactics successfully blocked the transactions and the whole amount got saved an another complaint was also received wherein one complainant was duped of Rs 4,07,000.

The compliant was regarding to double the amount after one month. The victim has transferred into multiple transactions in different accounts which was provided by the fraudster, the statement reads.

Soon after receipt of complaint, Cyber Cell Kupwara collected evidence an information and successfully managed to block these transactions and amount of Rs 1,75,337 have been put on hold and the process of refund initiated.

Another complaint was also received wherein one complainant was duped of Rs 25,800, it reads, adding that the fraudster contacted with victim through Facebook and shared her Whatsapp number and start chatting with victim for some time and posed herself as Dental Doctor working at United Kingdom and has asked victim to share your address then I will send you some gifts and the victim followed her directions and lost Rs 25,800.

“Soon after receipt of complaint Cyber Cell Kupwara collected evidence and information. Cyber Cell Kupwara successfully managed to block this transaction and whole amount of Rs 25,800 have been saved.

Meanwhile, District Police Kupwara urged the general public to stay vigilant against online fake trading, avoid clicking on suspicious Links, Fake SMS credit Messages, refrain from installing unauthorized Apps, Fake Tasks on Instagram/Telegram and be cautious while sharing personal information online.

“If you encounter any suspicious activities report immediately to the National Cyber Crime helpline Number 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in,” the statement added—

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print