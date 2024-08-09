Bangladesh’s interim govt announces portfolios of council of advisors; Dhaka to maintain ‘balance’ in relations with ‘big powers’

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus on Friday announced the portfolios of his 16-member council of advisors and named a former top diplomat to head the foreign ministry, who underlined the importance of maintaining a “balance” in Dhaka’s relations with the “big powers”.

The 84-year-old Nobel laureate’s first task is to bring stability to Bangladesh after he responded to a call by student protesters for him to temporarily lead the country following weeks of deadly anti-government demonstrations against the government led by Sheikh Hasina.

Yunus was sworn in on Thursday as the head of an interim government following the toppling of Prime Minister Hasina’s government and the dissolution of parliament on Monday. He is also a longtime critic of Hasina, who fled to India following the political turmoil in Dhaka.

