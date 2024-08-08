US says it stands ready to work with Bangladesh’s interim govt

WASHINGTON: The United States has said it is ready to work with the interim government of Bangladesh as the country charts a democratic future for its people.

An interim government led by Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus is set to take oath in Bangladesh on Thursday.

“We continue to monitor developments in Bangladesh, and we obviously have seen the appointment of Muhammad Yunus as the leader of an interim government,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference on Wednesday.

