Srinagar: Two residents of Punjab who were posing as fake police officers were arrested in Srinagar city late Wednesday night, officials said here.

He added that the duo, was found roaming in Nehru Park, Srinagar.

Moreover, the police have launched an investigation while a case has also been registered in this regard—(KNO)

