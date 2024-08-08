Polls To Fill-Up 12 Vacant RS Seats On Sep 3

New Delhi: The Election Commission announced on Wednesday, as the date for Elections for 12 vacant seats in Rajya Sabha.

As per the ECI, the last date for making notification is August 21, and the scrutiny of nominations will be held on August 22.

The last date of withdrawal of candidatures for Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Tripura is August 26 and for Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan Telangana and Odisha–August 27.

The polling will be held on September 3 from 9 am to 4 pm and counting of votes will be held on September 3 at 5 pm.

There are two vacant seats in Assam, two in Bihar, one in Haryana, one in MP, two in Maharashtra, one in Rajasthan, one in Tripura, one in Telangana and one in Odisha.

Mamata Mohanta, who belongs to the Kudumi tribals of Mayurbhanj, resigned from the BJD and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

In her resignation letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman, Mohanta wrote, “I Do hereby tender my resignation from the membership of Rajya Sabha, today, i.e. July 31, 2024. I have taken this decision consciously.”

After joining the BJP, Mamata Mohanta said that her only aim is the service and welfare of the common people.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print