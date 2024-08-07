Over 5,700 KPs Given Govt Jobs: MHA

NEW DELHI: Around 5,724 Kashmiri migrants have been given Government jobs under the Prime Minister’s Development Package-2015 and Prime Minister’s Reconstruction Plan, the Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said on Tuesday.

Replying to an unstarred question in Lok Sabha, MoS Rai said, “Unemployed youth are also being facilitated to get financial assistance under self-employment schemes.”

The Government has also taken several steps for the security of Kashmiri migrants including robust security and intelligence grid, group security in form of static guards, round-the-clock nakas at the strategic points, night patrolling and area domination, identification of vulnerable spots, security arrangement through appropriate deployment and intensified cordon and search operations, the MoS highlighted.

The cash assistance of Rs 3,250 per person to eligible Kashmiri migrants subject to a maximum limit of Rs 13,000 per family per month have been given, he said.

“Eligible Kashmiri migrants are provided with 9 kg of rice per person, 2 kg atta per person and 1 kg sugar per family per month as basic dry ration. To facilitate the return of Kashmiri migrants to Kashmir valley, 6,000 transit accommodations are being constructed for employees recruited under Prime Minister’s Package,” the MoS said.

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has launched an online portal in August, 2021, wherein Kashmiri migrants can lodge online grievances with regards to encroachment, change of title, mutation and distress sale, he said.

Kashmiri migrants have been provided with Ayushman Golden Health Cards. Primary Health Centres and Dispensaries have been made available in camps for appropriate healthcare, he added.

“Five government schools (4 higher secondary level and one secondary level) have been set up in camps to provide education to displaced children. Migration Certificate is issued to eligible migrant students through online portal www.jkmigrantrelief.nic.in. For the convenience of Kashmiri migrants, Domicile Certificate, Resident of Backward Area Certificate, Migrant Certificate, Income Certificate, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) Certificates and Registration Certificates are issued online,” MoS Rai said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print