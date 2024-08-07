Harris and Walz officially certified as Democratic Party’s nominees for President and Vice President

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz have officially been certified the Democratic Party’s nominees for President and Vice President respectively, the ruling party announced on Tuesday.

Harris and Tim Walz officially accepted the nominations Tuesday, following the close of delegate voting on Monday, August 5th, and the official certification of the roll call by Convention Secretary Jason Rae.

Convention Chair Minyon Moore then certified Walz as Harris’ running mate.

