Bangladesh president appoints Nobel laureate Yunus as interim govt chief, dissolves parliament

DHAKA: Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved Parliament on Tuesday and appointed Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus as the head of an interim government, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina abruptly resigned and fled the country following weeks of violent protests.

The decision was made in a meeting President Shahabuddin had with chiefs of the three services and a 13-member delegation of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement at Bangabhaban (presidential palace), President’s Press Secretary Md. Joynal Abedin said late Tuesday night.

The other members of the interim government will be finalised after consultations with various political parties, the president’s press secretary said.

