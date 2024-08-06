Yuva Rajput Sabha holds rally in Jammu demanding restoration of statehood to J&K

JAMMU: Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS), a leading non-political organisation of Rajputs, took out a rally here on Tuesday to press for early restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood.

This came a day after fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

While the opposition parties, including the Congress and PDP, observed the fifth anniversary of the Article 370 abrogation as ‘black day’ and staged protests, the BJP celebrated the day by holding rallies in both regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

