Various measures taken for security, employment of KPs in J&K: Centre

Srinagar:: The Centre on Tuesday that the government has taken various measures for the security and employment of Kashmiri migrant pandits in Jammu and Kashmir over the past few years.

In a written reply to a query in the Lok Sabha, minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai, said that government has filled 5,724 of the 6,000 job vacancies designated for Kashmiri migrants under the Prime Minister’s Development Package 2015 and the Prime Minister’s Reconstruction Plan 2008.

He said that unemployed youth are also being supported through financial assistance under various self-employment schemes.

He stated that on the security front, government has implemented a robust strategy to safeguard Kashmiri migrants, which includes an extensive security and intelligence network, static guards, continuous checkpoints at key locations, night patrolling, and area dominance efforts.

The minister said that special attention is given to identify vulnerable spots and conduct intensified cordon and search operations.

“In addition to employment and security measures, several facilities have been provided to Kashmiri migrants, including monthly cash support of Rs 3,250 per person, up to Rs 13,000 per family. Each migrant is allocated 9 kg of rice, 2 kg of flour, and 1 kg of sugar per month. The construction of 6,000 transit accommodations is underway to support the return of migrants to the Kashmir valley,” he said.

The minister said that an online portal, launched in August 2021, allows migrants to report issues related to encroachment, title changes, mutation, and distress sales.

“Golden health cards have been issued, and primary health centres/dispensaries are available in migrant camps. Five government schools have been established in camps to provide education to displaced children, with an online portal available for issuing migration certificates to eligible students,” he said.

The minister added that various certificates, including domicile, resident of backward area, migrant, income, and economically weaker sections (EWS) certificates are now issued online for convenience—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print