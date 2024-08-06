Bangladesh unrest not likely to impact India’s overall trade balance: S&P

NEW DELHI: India is a well diversified exporter and a blip in its exports to Bangladesh is unlikely to have any meaningful impact on India’s overall trade position for the full year, S&P Global Ratings said on Tuesday.

Bangladesh is facing its worst political crisis since independence in 1971, with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigning amid massive anti-government protests.

Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman on Monday announced that an interim government would be taking over the responsibilities.

