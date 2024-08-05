Teenage Girl Drowns

Kupwara: A teenage girl drowned to death in Kawari Jaggerpora on Sunday afternoon.
Reports reaching said that one Sadiya Maqbool, daughter of Mohammad Maqbool Shah, slipped into Pohru nallah while she was washing clothes.
As the news spread, the locals alongside police started a rescue operation and after strenuous efforts brought the girl out from the water source, in an unconscious condition.
The girl was taken to a nearby health facility, where she was declared dead on arrival.
Confirming it, a police official told GNS that the girl has been handed over to the bereaved family for last rites. (GNS)