MeT predicts rainfall in Kashmir

Srinagar: Amid sweltering heat and long spell of dry weather from the past couple of months, there are chances of moderate and intense showers in Kashmir for a brief period in the coming days. The Meteorological department of J&K on Saturday predicted heavy rainfall over few places of Jammu & Kashmir for the next three days.

The MeT office said that till August 5, there would be brief spell of rain, thundershowers at few places during day time with spells of light to moderate rain at many places of J&K towards night and early morning.

“From August 6-8, a spell of rain and thundershowers will occur at scattered places of Kashmir Division & many places of Jammu Division,” MeT said. The weather department predicted that from August 9-11, a spell of rain, thundershowers at isolated places of Kashmir Division and fairly widespread places of Jammu Division. The MeT office has also issued an advisory of intense

